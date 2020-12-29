The changes continue at Sky, with another of their Soccer Saturday pundits on the move.

On this occasion, it isn’t him being pushed out of the door in the same way in which Phil Thompson, Matthew Le Tissier and Charlie Nicholas were.

Iain Dowie has simply decided that he needs a change of career, and to that end, the Daily Star are reporting that he has decided to become a mortgage advisor.

“While people may wonder how I’ve gone from the football pitch to the office I have been working within the conveyancing arena for some four years now and when I was asked if I would come on board with them it was a no-brainer,” he said

“I’m a real people person and much of my role will be out on the road meeting potential new partners and clients.

“And while I learned my management skills in the football world everything is transferable – but with less swearing!”

The Daily Star note that he has joined Alexander Grace Law, a solicitors practice in Hapton, Lancs, as business director, and he will lead the re-mortgaging team.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Hilarious moment Granit Xhaka is shoved by Chelsea star for listening in to free-kick tactics Tipping point moving closer as 18 new positive Covid-19 tests set worrying Premier League record Official: Diego Costa gets his wish and leaves Atletico Madrid on a free

You can’t help but thinking that Dowie has jumped before he’s been pushed, given that the broadcaster appears to be moving to a more diverse and younger panel to work alongside Jeff Stelling.

At this stage, Chris Kamara and Paul Merson should be looking nervously over their shoulders.