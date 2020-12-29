When Sir Alex Ferguson brought through the Class of 92 at Manchester United, Match of the Day pundit, Alan Hansen, was famously quoted as saying you can’t win anything with kids in the team.

Fast forward almost 30 years, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks like he could be turning to youth in order to push his Red Devils side onto greatness.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Facundo Pellistri, Ethan Laird, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire and Will Fish all trained with the first-team at the weekend, ahead of the Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Whilst none will be expected to start the match, and may not even be in the match day squad at all, it’s a nod from the Norwegian that he has his eyes on the youngsters.

Shoretire, at just 16, is already being tipped as one of the best prospects at the club, per the Daily Mail, after a series of quality performances for the U23 side.

If certain players at United continue to underperform, it’s entirely possible that Solskjaer could, eventually, tread the same path as his former manager and mentor, Ferguson.