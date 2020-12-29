The postponement of the Everton v Man City game late on Monday was the latest Premier League fixture to be called off because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle needed to shut down their training ground for the same reason, and on this occasion City saw an unexpected rise in positive test results in the hours before their match against the Toffees.

Tuesday has also seen a marked increase in positive Covid-19 results across the English top-flight.

According to the official Premier League website, 18 new positive cases have been detected from the latest round of testing that took place between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December.

More Stories / Latest News Official: Diego Costa gets his wish and leaves Atletico Madrid on a free ‘In that mould’ – Leicester youngster compared to Alves and Alba and is tipped for Barcelona move £32m-rated Sevilla midfielder seen as the answer to Arsenal’s midfield problems

There were 1,479 players and club staff tested, and whilst the 18 positive cases may seem a drop in the ocean in some respects, it’s worryingly the highest ever weekly total of positive cases and surely brings us closer to a tipping point.

Previous Test Results (per premierleague.com)

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested, with 6 testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested, with 7 testing positive.