Tottenham vs Fulham at risk of being cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak from west London outfit’s side as Premier League record highest cases ever

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League tie with Fulham is at risk of being postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases from the west London outfit.

The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has found that Wednesday evening’s fixture is in doubt, which comes after the top-flight reported it’s highest number of positive cases earlier today.

It’s added that at least three Premier League sides have reported a case, in a game week that has already seen Manchester City vs Everton cancelled due to an outbreak on the Citizens’ side.

The Athletic also added earlier today that the Premier League will return to twice-weekly testing due to the rise in cases amid the festive period.

The Athletic, who have become one of the most reliable insiders in regards to UK football over the last year, add that Scott Parker returned to take charge of training on Monday.

That came after the Fulham boss served a 10-day period of self-isolation after a member of the ex-England international’s household tested positive.

We’d like to send our best wishes to anyone from the Fulham camp that has tested positive for the Coronavirus, we’re praying that anyone affected is asymptomatic.