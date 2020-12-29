At just 20 years of age, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland continues to terrify the best defences in European football.

The youngster simply has no fear whatsoever, and if he’s given half the chance, the Golden Boy has shown that he knows where the goal is.

There are, however, a small handful of defenders that have made life difficult for the striker, and he’s paid tribute to them.

“I think the best three central defenders in the world are Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly,” he said to Norwegian newspaper, VG, cited by the Daily Mail.

“All three are very physical, but also very intelligent on the pitch.”

Van Dijk couldn’t stop Haaland from scoring for Red Bull Salzburg, the youngster’s team before he made the switch to the Bundesliga giants, but the Dutchman clearly made an impression.

Koulibaly and Ramos remain rock solid at the back for their respective teams, Napoli and Real Madrid, and if the Champions League gods decree, we could see the latter – or van Dijk – do battle with Haaland again before the 2020/21 campaign concludes.