Video: Alexandre Lacazette turns instant super-sub with goal for Arsenal following brilliant Bukayo Saka run vs Brighton

Arsenal have taken the lead against Brighton in the 65th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie following a brilliant move from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Rob Holding played the ball towards the right-wing, with Bukayo Saka effortlessly spinning away from the giant Dan Burn before charging down the flank.

Saka burst forward before playing the ball across to Alexandre Lacazette just inside the box, the ace took a touch before firing the ball into the bottom corner immediately after being brought on.

Lacazette has now fired the creativity-stricken Gunners into the lead in back-to-back games, with the Frenchman’s penalty sparking the 3-1 victory against rivals Chelsea.

