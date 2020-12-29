Menu

Video: ‘Another level’ – Pundit names the Man United star that’s head and shoulders above his team-mates

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite not having their best season, Manchester United still find themselves in fourth position in the Premier League and only two points behind leaders, Liverpool, if they were to win their game in hand.

Defensively, the Red Devils have been all over the place at times during the 2020/21 campaign, however, one player in particular has gone from strength to strength.

MORE: Old Roy Keane comments on Solskjaer and Lampard resurface and he was spot on

Since signing for the club a year ago, Bruno Fernandes has elevated the performances of those around him, and his impact has had a galvanising effect.

TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara believes he’s one of the top three performers in the English top-flight at present.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Jamie O'Hara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.