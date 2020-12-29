Despite not having their best season, Manchester United still find themselves in fourth position in the Premier League and only two points behind leaders, Liverpool, if they were to win their game in hand.

Defensively, the Red Devils have been all over the place at times during the 2020/21 campaign, however, one player in particular has gone from strength to strength.

Since signing for the club a year ago, Bruno Fernandes has elevated the performances of those around him, and his impact has had a galvanising effect.

TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara believes he’s one of the top three performers in the English top-flight at present.