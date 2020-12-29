Menu

Video: Barcelona pay the price vs Eibar as shocking error from Araujo gifts Kike the opener

Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

It was starting to look like one of those nights for Barcelona when they missed an early penalty and VAR cancelled a goal, but the worst has just happened with Eibar taking a second half lead at the Nou Camp.

Middlesbrough fans may remember Kike from his time in England, and he pounced on a dreadful mistake from Araujo at the half way line to run through and fire his team ahead:

Barca had gone on a run of reasonable results and looked to be pushing their way back towards the top of the table, so this is a huge 30 minutes for Ronald Koeman and his men.

More Stories kike Ronald araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.