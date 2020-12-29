It was starting to look like one of those nights for Barcelona when they missed an early penalty and VAR cancelled a goal, but the worst has just happened with Eibar taking a second half lead at the Nou Camp.

Middlesbrough fans may remember Kike from his time in England, and he pounced on a dreadful mistake from Araujo at the half way line to run through and fire his team ahead:

A defensive error leads to Eibar taking the lead! ? Kike Garcia piles on the misery for Barca ? pic.twitter.com/pT3Thu2pIZ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 29, 2020

Barca had gone on a run of reasonable results and looked to be pushing their way back towards the top of the table, so this is a huge 30 minutes for Ronald Koeman and his men.