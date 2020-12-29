Video: Chelsea star Tammy Abraham shocked after being left hanging by referee before Villa clash

Monday’s Premier League action didn’t get off to a good start at all for Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as he was left embarrassed by the referee before the Blues’ tie against Aston Villa.

As both teams lined up in the tunnel, Abraham showed his class by reaching out for a fist/elbow bump with referee Stuart Attwell, unfortunately his respectful gesture was completely blanked at first.

The England international was left hanging, as teammate Christian Pulisic watched on from behind in confusion, Abraham’s eyes popped out when he was initially blanked.

Abraham eventually caught Attwell’s attention and got his fist bump before the 1-1 draw kicked off.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

Abraham was left as an unused substitute against his former loan club by Frank Lampard.