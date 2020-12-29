Menu

Video: Chelsea star Tammy Abraham shocked after being left hanging by referee before Villa clash

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Monday’s Premier League action didn’t get off to a good start at all for Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as he was left embarrassed by the referee before the Blues’ tie against Aston Villa.

As both teams lined up in the tunnel, Abraham showed his class by reaching out for a fist/elbow bump with referee Stuart Attwell, unfortunately his respectful gesture was completely blanked at first.

The England international was left hanging, as teammate Christian Pulisic watched on from behind in confusion, Abraham’s eyes popped out when he was initially blanked.

Abraham eventually caught Attwell’s attention and got his fist bump before the 1-1 draw kicked off.

See More: Video: ‘Shut up man’ – This fan noticed Tammy Abraham’s apparent reaction to Bukayo Saka whilst discussing extraordinary goal that buried Chelsea vs Arsenal as Ainsley Maitland-Niles also teases star

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham vs Fulham at risk of being cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak from west London outfit’s side as Premier League record highest cases ever
‘Time to get revenge for Leno’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for clash against Brighton with fierce storylines underlying tie
Manchester United shortlist promising left-footed Ligue 1 centre-back as possible defensive reinforcement

Abraham was left as an unused substitute against his former loan club by Frank Lampard.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Stuart Attwell Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.