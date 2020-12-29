Video: Clutch Marcus Rashford tricks Wolves defenders before scoring last-gasp winner for Man United vs Wolves

In the 92nd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League tie against Wolves, the Red Devils secured a victory thanks to a last-gasp winner from Marcus Rashford.

It was no surprise to see that Bruno Fernandes had a hand in the creation of the goal, the playmaker turned behind the halfway line before launching a long-range pass that found its way to Rashford.

Rashford had the ball on the right edge of box, the England international faced up Rayan Ait-Nouri before creating some space away from the full-back – and a couple others – with tidy dribbling.

Rashford then drilled a shot towards goal, which went into the back of the net after an apparent deflection off of Romain Saiss.

Pictures from Prime Vide Sport and RMC Sport.

This marked the forward’s 14th goal of the season, and one that is directly responsible for three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are really starting to grind out results now, that’s a sign of the kind of team that have the potential to challenge for the Premier League title in the not so distant future.