Video: David de Gea is floored after lightly running into the absolute unit that is Adama Traore

It won’t surprise anyone to hear that Adama Traore is using his physical prowess to dominate some of the Man United players tonight, but the best example came from an accidental moment.

David de Gea turns round and accidentally bumps into the Wolves winger, but it turns out that he’s such a unit that de Gea is properly floored and needs some treatment to recover:

De Gea walked into Traore and acted like his life had ended ? pic.twitter.com/109JYxnntO — Back Again With Troopz Podcast (@backagain) December 29, 2020

Pictures from NBC

United desperately need the win so there’s no suggestion of time wasting here, so it has to be the case that the Spanish keeper was badly hurt.