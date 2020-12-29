“Get your f*****g flag up!” – Linesman feels the full wrath of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be heard furiously ranting at the linesman during his side’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at the weekend.

It was a frustrating game from a Liverpool perspective, with Sam Allardyce deliberately looking to limit their opportunities in hope of keeping the Baggies in the contest for as long as possible.

The visitors got their reward, too, with Semi Ajayi’s header late on ensuring that they would not be returning to the midlands empty-handed, rather, with a point.

A great result for West Brom, but plenty of frustration for Liverpool. Even captain Jordan Henderson appeared to get heated at one point in time, with the microphones hearing him swearing at one of the match officials.

Have a look at the clip below, during which Henderson can be heard telling the linesman to “get your f*****g flag up”. You have to think he was lucky to escape a yellow card here…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports