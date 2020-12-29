Video: Horrific moment for Southampton’s Che Adams as Craig Dawson boots him in the face

We’ve all seen a defender looking to leave one on the striker early in the game to unsettle them, but this looks like a horrible accident where Che Adams has someone walked away pretty unscathed.

West Ham defender Craig Dawson does only have eyes for the ball in fairness, but the issue is that Che Adam’s head pops up and takes the full force of the kick:

Craig Dawson letting Che adams know he’s there early doors pic.twitter.com/cykDSOrVzs — Liam (@Liam__whu) December 29, 2020

Talk about putting your body (and head) on the line ? Don’t worry Che Adams is up and running again#PLonPrime #SOUWHU pic.twitter.com/GSW1OCzThg — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

It probably saves a goal so at least it was worth it, but it’s one he won’t forget in a hurry.