Menu

Video: Huge moment between Man United and Wolves as Cavani goal disallowed and penalty appeal rejected by VAR

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

You usually get the feeling that a penalty is going to be given when a VAR review goes on for a couple of minutes, but even Man United fans will probably admit this is the right outcome.

Initially Cavani has a goal ruled out for offside and there’s no doubt about that one, but there’s a huge call for a handball as the ball hits Conor Coady’s arm on the way through.

There’s no debate about it hitting his hand so it comes down to the ref deciding if it’s a foul, and they’ve decided to stick with the initial decision this time round:

Mark Clattenburg also came on the Amazon coverage to confirm that he agrees with the call and wondered if they may have given it earlier in the season, so it does suggest the initial madness around the handball law has calmed down.

More Stories Conor Coady Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.