It took an age to arrive, but when Arsenal grabbed their first Premier League win for a few weeks, they did so with aplomb.

Against Chelsea in the London derby, the Gunners youngsters played with verve, confidence and swagger, and looked totally different to the laboured and tired outfit they appeared to be becoming.

Indeed, their performance was so impressive, that talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, has even suggested that Mikel Arteta shouldn’t rush captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, back into action.

It would be a controversial move, but it might well prove to be one that helps save their season.