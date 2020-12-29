Video: Ice-cool Bernd Leno terrifies Arsenal fans with some keep-ups despite intense Brighton pressure

It’s always nice to have a goalkeeper who is happy with the ball at his feet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t give you a heart attack with the occasional moment of madness.

Arsenal fans will enjoy this piece of play from Leno in hindsight, but if he makes a mess of this and Brighton score then the scenes on AFTV would be something else:

Bernd Leno has ice in his veins, pass it on.#PLonPrime #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/lJ8pyePnJr — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

It’s the kind of risks that Mikel Arteta could do without his players taking when you consider how much they’ve struggled in recent weeks, but you have to give some credit to Leno for some nice skill too.