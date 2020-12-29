Menu

Video: Ice-cool Bernd Leno terrifies Arsenal fans with some keep-ups despite intense Brighton pressure

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
It’s always nice to have a goalkeeper who is happy with the ball at his feet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t give you a heart attack with the occasional moment of madness.

Arsenal fans will enjoy this piece of play from Leno in hindsight, but if he makes a mess of this and Brighton score then the scenes on AFTV would be something else:

It’s the kind of risks that Mikel Arteta could do without his players taking when you consider how much they’ve struggled in recent weeks, but you have to give some credit to Leno for some nice skill too.

