Video: Hilarious moment Granit Xhaka is shoved by Chelsea star for listening in to free-kick tactics

Granit Xhaka – you cheeky boy. Reece James was forced to intervene during Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, with the Gunners midfielder listening in to the Blues’ free-kick tactics.

With several Chelsea players standing over the dead-ball, discussions got underway over who would take the strike. Mason Mount was the man chosen, striking the post, much to Frank Lampard’s dismay.

Mount did well to produce such a fine effort considering all the distractions that were going on in the build-up to the free-kick being taken. As you will notice in the clip below, James was forced to usher Xhaka away after the Arsenal midfielder attempted to listen in to their plans.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s not entirely clear what Xhaka was trying to achieve, other than ruffle the feathers of his opponent. Both Mount and James are capable from that distance, even if they’d given Bernd Leno a heads up as to where they were going to put it – they’d still have a chance of finding the back of the net.