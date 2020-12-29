Menu

Video: Leicester City star accused of deliberately targeting Marcus Rashford’s ongoing shoulder injury

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Did Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes deliberately target Marcus Rashford’s ongoing shoulder injury during the two sides’ 1-1 draw at the weekend?

That’s a suggestion made by one fan who shared footage of the incident on TikTok.

As reported by the Guardian earlier in the month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously detailed how Rashford has a shoulder injury which is taking some time to clear up in it’s entirety.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano clarifies comments on Man United target as Chelsea and Liverpool are linked

Perhaps in another sport Rashford wouldn’t be able to compete during this period of recovery, but scarcely in football does your shoulder come into play.

Unless, of course, one of your opponents tugs at it.

That’s what happened during Man United’s trip to Leicester City at the weekend, with the Foxes’ Harvey Barnes appearing to grab and pull at Rashford’s shoulder. See the clip below.

@markgoatbridge##mufc ##rashford

? original sound – Markgoatbridge

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

More Stories / Latest News
Current Arsenal star could jeopardise January move for Diego Costa with Arteta seeking more firepower
Video: Man United star Bruno Fernandes disgraces himself with embarrassing moment of play-acting
Man City believe they know how in-house COVID-19 outbreak started – with Arsenal clash linked

It’s difficult to suggest there being any real intent here from Barnes. The incident happened at such a speed and it would have been incredibly calculated and cruel for him to target Rashford in this manner.

These things happen in football – it’s a contact sport, after all. It looks as though Rashford just got a little unlucky here. Let’s hope it didn’t worsen the damage.

More Stories Harvey Barnes Marcus Rashford

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. LCFCFoxes says:
    December 29, 2020 at 8:08 am

    What a load of rubbish, does this guy sign up to alien conspiracies as well?
    Welcome to contact sport, do you think that you should run uninterrupted without anyone stopping you because your Manure Utd?
    Getting their own way has become a common theme for scousers and Manure on the pitch or by trying to change the league rules off it.

    Welcome to a new dawn, a new era where teams are catching and overtaking you

    Reply
    1. Michael says:
      December 29, 2020 at 8:54 am

      What would shoulder got to do with running uninterrupted? People don’t tackle or run with their shoulders or hands. Football should remain sports and entertainment, not politics or rabid hatred / tribalism.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.