Video: Lionel Messi shakes his head in disappointment after Barcelona draw vs Eibar

In the final stages of Barcelona’s draw against Eibar in tonight’s La Liga tie, the TV cameras unsurprisingly panned to Lionel Messi to gage the superstar’s reaction to the result.

Messi was unavailable for the 1-1 draw owing to an issue with his right ankle, leaving the 33-year-old to watch Ronald Koeman’s side from the Nou Camp’s empty stands.

When the final whistle blew, Messi shook his head in disappointment and immediately headed for the exit. It’s another stark reminder of just how much the Blaugrana struggle without the attacker.

Pictures from Movistar and beIN Sports.

It remains to be seen whether Messi will be fully fit for the clash against Huesca on the 3rd, Barcelona need the all-time great back but certainly shouldn’t risk rushing him back to action.