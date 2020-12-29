Menu

Video: Martin Braithwaite misses an early penalty for Barcelona vs Eibar with Lionel Messi left out

Martin Braithwaite has developed into a functional member of the Barcelona team despite the ridicule about a once great club resorting to playing someone like him, so the haters will be out in force after an early penalty miss tonight.

Rule number one of taking a spot kick is to ensure you hit the target, and this one always looks like it’s drifting wide:

Braithwaite took the penalty due to Lionel Messi being left out for this one, but it looks like the little Argentine will be straight back on spot kick duty next time he plays.

