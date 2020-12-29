Video: Ousmane Dembele equalises for Barcelona after clever one-twos from Junior Firpo vs Eibar

In the 66th minute of tonight’s La Liga tie against Eibar, Barcelona notched an equaliser after some composed passing play by the Blaugrana.

Less than 10 minutes after Kike Garcia stunned the Catalan outfit after latching onto a Ronald Araujo error, Barcelona found themselves back on level terms.

Junior Firpo sparked an opportunity with some brilliant play on his first La Liga start of the season, the full-back was down to the byline after clever one-twos with Francisco Trincao and Philippe Coutinho.

The Spanish-Dominican drilled a low cross along the floor, which whizzed past everyone and was slotted into the back of the net by a tidy finish from Ousmane Dembele at the far post.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

It’s been quite the eventful tie for the Blaugrana, with Martin Braithwaite missing a penalty early on and then seeing a goal ruled out.

Ronald Koeman’s side should really be winning encounters like this, with all respect to a resilient Eibar side, they’re now at risk of falling even further behind in the title race.