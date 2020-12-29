Menu

Video: Pundit suggests that PSG isn’t the right club for Dele Alli with Tottenham star needing January move away

Tottenham FC
Posted by

With the new year fast approaching, it’s clear that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, Dele Alli, needs to find a new club.

Jose Mourinho’s stance is perfectly clear, the Portuguese having rarely looked to the England international either for his starting XI or otherwise this season.

BBC Sport note that Paris Saint-Germain are expected to move for the player on loan, however, talkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes that would be the wrong move for the player.

Bent says that Alli needs to play every week and isn’t sure he’ll have that luxury at the Ligue 1 outfit.

More Stories darren bent Dele Alli Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.