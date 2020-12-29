With the new year fast approaching, it’s clear that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, Dele Alli, needs to find a new club.

Jose Mourinho’s stance is perfectly clear, the Portuguese having rarely looked to the England international either for his starting XI or otherwise this season.

BBC Sport note that Paris Saint-Germain are expected to move for the player on loan, however, talkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes that would be the wrong move for the player.

Bent says that Alli needs to play every week and isn’t sure he’ll have that luxury at the Ligue 1 outfit.