Video: Romaine Sawyers scores horrific own goal for West Brom vs Leeds with disastrous back pass

In the 9th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie against Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion scored perhaps the worst own goal of the season to gift their opponents an early advantage.

Grady Diangana played the ball back to Romaine Sawyers, the midfielder quickly realised the pressure from Rodrigo in his defensive third as he sent a pass back towards his own goal.

Unfortunately, with Sawyers not having looked over his shoulder to check Sam Johnstone’s position, the ball rolled into the back of the net with the stopper well away and unable to stop it doing so.

DISASTER FOR WEST BROM! Romaine Sawyers turns the ball back to his goalkeeper – and it rolls into the net! ?#PLonPrime #WBALEE pic.twitter.com/hoxxq9oc3S — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and DAZN.

Sam Allardyce will find it really difficult to keep this Albion side up, they just can’t seem to stop conceding – from all ways possible.