Video: Tim Sherwood shows expert punditry with strange ‘that’s your story’ comment on Danny Welbeck during Arsenal vs Brighton

As part of Amazon Prime’s Goals Show due to the plethora of Premier League action on Tuesday; Robbie Savage, Tim Sherwood and Rob Green were drafted in as pundits to offer expert analysis.

After Arsenal decided to substitute Gabriel Martinelli for Alexandre Lacazette in the 66th minute, in a move that saw the latter score the decisive goal just 21 seconds after coming on, Tim Sherwood raised the topic of which one player Arsenal wouldn’t have liked to see Brighton draft in from the bench.

The presenter raised winger Solly March as the man in question, but Sherwood shot that down in a weird manner and fired that it would be Danny Welbeck.

After exclaiming ‘that’s your story’ to the rest of the panel and the viewers at home, the ex-Spurs and Villa boss then responded with a simple ‘exactly’ when Welbeck’s past time with Arsenal was mentioned.

It wasn’t exactly the kind of in-depth analysis that Premier League fans would’ve been hoping for, but it’s created a viral moment – regardless of the fact that it may be for the wrong reasons.

March did actually come in the 68th minute of the tie, whilst Welbeck was left on the bench.

This nutshell from Sherwood comes just less than two weeks after his comments during Liverpool vs Spurs, as his in-play prediction went completely sideways as the Reds scored a late winner.

Sherwood: “I’ll tell you, if I’m Arsenal manager, if I’m Arteta, you know who I don’t want coming on?”

Presenter: “Solly March?” (Sherwood shakes his head)

Sherwood: “Danny Welbeck, that’s your story!”

Presenter: “Former Arsenal man.”

Sherwood: “Exactly.”

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

It seems like as long as Sherwood continues to be rolled out onto our screens, we’ll be left bamboozled by moments like this.