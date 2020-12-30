Arsenal defender will give up part of his salary to return to Germany on loan next month

The big European sides have a real problem with trying to offload players because they pay them so much money.

They’ll usually find a team who are willing to pay the transfer fee if they ever decide to sell, but the wage will be completely out of their reach and it’s why we see certain players sitting in the stands picking up a wage for years once they fall out of favour.

Eventually the player will need to make a choice between a monumental pay packet or actually playing football in their prime years, so it’s positive to see that Sead Kolasinac is willing to give up part of his wage to return to Germany next month:

Breaking | Schalke are working on a deal to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac on loan, the Bosnian will forego part of his salary. (Sky Germany) — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) December 30, 2020

He has played a regular role in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup but Kieran Tierney is the obvious first choice in the Premier League so it would be best for everyone if he does move on.

Kolasinac played for Schalke before moving to Arsenal and his former club are on a horrific run just now and relegation looks like a genuine possibility, so they need all the help they can get.

His exit may also free up some room in the wage budget for Arsenal to help them out in January, so they will be hoping that the Bosnian defender finally completes his exit from the club next month.