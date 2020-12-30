If it weren’t for Manchester United’s dilly-dallying, Jadon Sancho may well have been playing for the Old Trafford outfit by now.

As it is he’s still plying his trade with Borussia Dortmund but clearly has other things on his mind if his form is anything to go by.

A move away from the Bundesliga still seems almost certain, with journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirming as much on the Que Golazo Podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Next summer I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club,” he said.

“Yes, he was really one step away from leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, Manchester United were really close to signing him for €100m, but then Borussia Dortmund changed their plans, but Manchester United had the agreement with the player and his agents, so everything was ready, and then the deal collapsed at the last stages.

“That’s why I say next summer, I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club and be back in the Premier League.

“We have to understand if Manchester United will arrive with €120m (£109m), if they will be ready this time to sign the player or if they’ll take the risk of other clubs joining the race.

“I will say like Liverpool, Chelsea, and a lot of clubs are scouting the situation of Jadon Sancho, so at this point the race is open.”

It’s difficult to predict where Sancho will finally end up, particularly if a covid enforced break ensures that football has to take a back seat once again.

The amount of money that will be lost by any new postponement of games could torpedo every club’s idea of doing deals even approaching the €100m mark, let alone in excess of it.

Player agents will also need to revise their expectations of payments if they want to oil the wheels in the next couple of transfer windows.