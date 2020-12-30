As we get ready for the opening of the January transfer window, both Barcelona and Real Madrid could do battle for another highly-rated South American talent.

Whenever the famous Brazilian or Argentinian production line begins to roll, it’s invariably the two Spanish giants that have the richest pickings.

Arthur Melo, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are three players in the recent past which have made the move to Spain, albeit Melo is now in Italy and Vinicius may soon have to look for pastures new.

The battle to sign Neymar was something else, and now Don Balon report that the ‘new Neymar,’ Gremio’s Pepe, is likely to cause a similar tug of war.

Given the dire financial straits that Barca find themselves in, even at a reported bargain price of €20m, the Catalans will probably need to sell before they can buy.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Handball spotted in build-up to Aston Villa’s crucial equalising goal against Chelsea ‘Back in the Premier League’ – Fabrizio Romano suggests three-way tussle for Jadon Sancho next summer Star-studded out of contract players list – including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stars

Real Madrid, by contrast, have money in the bank and their new stadium is well on course to be completed before Barca’s remodelling of Camp Nou (which should’ve been finished by now) has even started .

The further drain on finances for Barca to get the stadium up to spec puts them in a very distant second place in this particular race.