Barcelona midfielder keen to leave the club in winter transfer window

According to Spanish outlet rac1, Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is hoping to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Alena has shown great promise at the Nou Camp. The 44 first-team appearances he has to his name since graduating from their La Masia academy is testament to that. However, now 22-years-old, he needs to be playing regular football, and he isn’t under Ronald Koeman.

As a result, it would be no surprise if Alena left in search of greener pastures. rac1 report that he could push to do so as soon as January, with a loan move to either a Spanish club, Getafe are interested, or another European country both options being considered at current.

Such is the investment Barcelona have made into their squad in recent seasons, it’s no surprise that academy graduates such as Alena are being forced to depart. Though, some would argue that’s not the way that Barcelona, by design, were supposed to be run.