Barcelona will be glad to see the back of 2020, after what turned out to be an awful end to the year.

With Eibar the visitors to Camp Nou, the Catalans might’ve been expected to sign off in style, even without Lionel Messi on the pitch.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, the two teams had played each other on 12 occasions, with Barca winning 11 and drawing the other.

That the Basques were able to register only their second point against the Catalans (their first at Camp Nou) was bad enough, not to mention Martin Braithwaite’s penalty miss and disallowed goal thanks to VAR.

A couple of bright spots notwithstanding, Philippe Coutinho’s injury late in the second half will hand Ronald Koeman yet another headache to contend with.

It appears that the Brazilian has a problem with his knee, and it’s understood that tests will take place on Wednesday to determine the seriousness.

A potential sale of the player in January now looks unlikely, giving the new president more financial woe to contend with upon taking office.