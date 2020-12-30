Menu

“Can we build a statue?” – These Man United fans hail Steve Bruce as Newcastle hold Liverpool to a draw

We saw last week that the Man United fans were delighted to see their former goalkeeper Sam Johnstone come up with a huge performance to deny Liverpool, so tonight it’s the turn of Steve Bruce to receive the plaudits.

His Newcastle side were pretty lucky to escape with a point against Liverpool tonight after an inspired performance from Karl Darlow, but it does mean that Man United are only three points behind with a game in hand.

It’s highly unlikely that they’ll manage to overcome Aston Villa by the nine goals required to actually take the top spot, but it’s pretty incredible to think they could be joint top if they can take all three points from the game.

Every negative result this season has been met with speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job and it didn’t feel like the club had progressed at times, but he’s made them title contenders whether he wants to admit it or not.

They have Steve Bruce and Newcastle to thank for preventing Liverpool from winning tonight, but some of the reaction to the former United defender might be a tad over zealous….

Obviously it’s all in good fun and hopefully not completely serious, but it does make you wonder who will be the next former player or manager to do his old club a favour.

