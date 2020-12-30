“Can we build a statue?” – These Man United fans hail Steve Bruce as Newcastle hold Liverpool to a draw

We saw last week that the Man United fans were delighted to see their former goalkeeper Sam Johnstone come up with a huge performance to deny Liverpool, so tonight it’s the turn of Steve Bruce to receive the plaudits.

His Newcastle side were pretty lucky to escape with a point against Liverpool tonight after an inspired performance from Karl Darlow, but it does mean that Man United are only three points behind with a game in hand.

It’s highly unlikely that they’ll manage to overcome Aston Villa by the nine goals required to actually take the top spot, but it’s pretty incredible to think they could be joint top if they can take all three points from the game.

Every negative result this season has been met with speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job and it didn’t feel like the club had progressed at times, but he’s made them title contenders whether he wants to admit it or not.

They have Steve Bruce and Newcastle to thank for preventing Liverpool from winning tonight, but some of the reaction to the former United defender might be a tad over zealous….

Can we build a statue for Steve Bruce ??? @ManUtd #MUFC — United4Ever (@United4Ever10) December 30, 2020

Steve Bruce you Man United Legend.

Thank you for shutting out Liverpool. Two less points to worry about in the Title race

Shoving Liverpool off the Perch in below picture ? pic.twitter.com/bvp5lBl0Tl — Theatre of Dreams (@TheatreofDrea14) December 30, 2020

Big Steve Bruce!!!! A real @ManUtd legend — Thiago’s Dad (@Anchor_Don) December 30, 2020

As a Man United,i suggest Steve Bruce should be awarded for this good job done……God bless Newcastle???? — Kojo Darko??? (@Joeybneba) December 30, 2020

Man every ex- Man United player trying to help @ManUtd win league this year. From Sam Johnstone to Steve Bruce. Now it’s upto the board of United to sign few key players in Jan TW and give ole a shot at title — Aditya Pandurang Chaudhari (@Adimsdcr77) December 30, 2020

Probably the hardest working point I’ve seen in the Premier League. Thanks for the favour Steve Bruce. Always a @ManUtd legend. — Donald Oliver (@donaldoliver) December 30, 2020

Steve Bruce still employed by Man United aaaahhhh you love to see it — Rafaelinho (@RafaelinhoUTD) December 30, 2020

Obviously it’s all in good fun and hopefully not completely serious, but it does make you wonder who will be the next former player or manager to do his old club a favour.