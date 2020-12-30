Crystal Palace could finally lose Wilfried Zaha as Euro giants eye £50m transfer in January

There’s been plenty of talk about Wilfried Zaha moving on from Crystal Palace for years now, but his situation does present an interesting case for a player like him.

He’s obviously a phenomenal player who can take over a game and prove to be unplayable when he’s on form, while we can all see that his transfer to Man United came far too early.

He does face a dilemma over a transfer because everything about Palace is built around him so he’s given every chance to get on the ball and make something happen, while nobody is going to get on his back if he gives the ball away because you want him to take risks.

The problem at an elite club would be that he would simply become part of a bigger system and would have to play within it, while he might even have to live with teammates seeing someone else as the talisman so he won’t have as many opportunities to stand out.

He turned 28 last month so he’s reaching a point in his career where he will have to move soon if he wants a huge transfer, so it’s interesting to see that The Mail have linked him with a £50m transfer to either PSG or AC Milan.

The link to PSG comes through Mauricio Pochettino who repeatedly tried to sign him for Spurs, but they also have Mbappe and Neymar on the wings so Zaha would either need to play through the middle or become a rotation piece.

It’s also reported that AC Milan are showing an interest and he would probably be a regular starter if he moved to Italy, but our colleagues at Sempre Milan also picked up on this and it doesn’t sound too likely.

The problem has nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with the reported price tag of £50m which is out of Milan’s reach just now, so it does suggest the move to Paris would be his most likely option.

It would be completely understandable if he wanted to move on and Palace would make a tidy sum of money, but you would want him to move somewhere that gives him the chance to play rather than taking the first big offer that comes along.