“Very concerned” Sam Allardyce wants Premier League halted – Man United legends disagree

Manchester United FC
West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has called for the Premier League to halt in order to get coronavirus cases under control – but not everyone is in agreement.

After Manchester City’s visit to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night was postponed for COVID-19 related reasons, you could be forgiven for thinking the situation in England’s top tier is reaching breaking point.

As reported by Sky Sports, Sam Allardyce, revealing “I’m very concerned”, called on the powers at be to suspend the Premier League in hope of combating the rising number of coronavirus cases at clubs.

While it’s unlikely that Allardyce stands alone in thinking that, two Manchester United legends, both of whom play prominent, if polarising, roles in the current game, do not see the logic in suspending the Premier League.

We find ourselves entering the New Year with less Premier League games played by clubs than usual. If the backlog grows any further, we threaten compromising the European Championships in the summer.

While ensuring everyone’s health is paramount, as it always is, suspending the league just does not seem like a plausible option at this point in time.

