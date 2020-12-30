Update on pursuit of Diego Costa as Arsenal are linked with move

According to The Athletic, Diego Costa is yet to receive any official offers from potential new employers, with Arsenal keen to distance themselves from the situation.

As was confirmed by Atletico yesterday, Costa has left the club on a free transfer after the two sides agreed to mutually terminate his contract ahead of time.

Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract.

The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2020

Though the Spaniard is not the player he once was, particularly in his first spell at Atletico and following stint at Chelsea, bagging him on a free would not be bad bit of business.

The Athletic report that Costa is yet to receive any official offers, though. The report also notes that Arsenal are at this point not in the race to sign him, even if reports in Spain report otherwise.

The Daily Mail also mentioned Arsenal, alongside Juventus, as one side potentially interested in signing Costa.

Whether the Gunners will show an interest in January remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to imagine Costa being left without any offers for long. If they’re going to make their move, they ought to do it pretty swiftly.