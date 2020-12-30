‘Go to bed’ – Jack Grealish trolls another Arsenal ace and doubles down on Bukayo Saka joke after Gunners beat Brighton

Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish has once again left Arsenal fans excited, just days after he branded Bukayo Saka a ‘liar’ following the exciting prospect’s weird yet wonderful goal against Chelsea.

With Arsenal defeating Brighton on Tuesday night, Grealish was once again interacting with a couple of the Gunners’ players as he watched on during Rob Holding’s Instagram Live session.

Holding performed a rendition of Oasis’ famed ‘Wonderwall’ – complete with a guitar – which led Grealish to hail the defender for his ‘great’ song choice, before brutally telling him to ‘go to bed’.

Saka, who crafted a brilliant assist for Alexandre Lacazette’s winner, backed Grealish’s call for Holding to sleep, but was hilariously trolled by the attacking midfielder for doing so.

Grealish, who has now finally won a spot in the England squad and is emerging as one of the side’s bright sparks, replied to Saka with ‘Bukayo stop lying saying you meant to chip the keeper’.

It seems as though Saka won’t live down his comments following that extraordinary goal for some time, it’s not bad at all – every time this discussion comes up – Gooners can tease Chelsea fans.

More Stories / Latest News QPR winger sent death threats and racist emojis in sickening Instagram message after late miss vs Norwich Video: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka looks like Bambi on ice as Brighton ace drops Gunner with tidy skills ‘Literally held the club up on his own’ – Ian Wright lauds Arsenal youngster after Brighton win

According to the Metro, Arsenal join Manchester United and Man City with interest in the skilful playmaker, whilst the Telegraph report that the star is now valued at a minimum of £100m.