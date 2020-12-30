Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, once again showed his softer side as his players arrived for Christmas Day training.

The Portuguese isn’t shy of putting noses out of joint when he believes that it’s necessary, but occasional acts of warmth and humanity are arguably what endears him to his players.

Sergio Reguilon had already won a jamon Iberico from the Special One after the manager had lost a bet, and Mourinho had another meat gift for the left back to devour.

“I’d like you to know him the way I know him,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by AS, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I could tell a thousand great stories. For example, on Christmas Day. He knows I’m on my own. We arrive at training on the 25th at 3pm and there’s a box in my place.

“I open it up and it’s a roast suckling pig, already cooked. He said to me ‘I know you’re alone at Christmas, and that way you don’t have to cook and you’ll eat well.’

“It’s really important for a player that he keeps an eye on how you are, away from football.”

Spurs have slipped off the Premier League pace slightly after leading the table for a while a short time ago.

More Stories / Latest News Video: MOTD studio erupts with laughter after Ian Wright is teased by Micah Richards over Arsenal star “You’d assume he was just terrible at finishing” – Premier League legend wades in as £45M Chelsea signing struggles Photo: Arsenal star compares team-mate to Kevin De Bruyne after sensational game against Brighton

They now find themselves in down in seventh place with Mourinho needing all his powers of recovery to get his side back up the table and in with a chance of challenging for the title at the business end.

Six points behind leaders, Liverpool, with a game in hand makes it an achievable target at present, and with the gift of being able to let his staff see his human side now and then, he might just get the reaction he’s looking for.