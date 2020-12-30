Another day, another disappointing result for Barcelona.

Moreover, it was a hugely disappointing performance from the Catalans who aren’t offering the type of football that the supporters – when they’re allowed into stadiums again – want to see.

Perhaps that’s Ronald Koeman’s saving grace at present, as there would surely be dissenting voices from the stands were they having to pay to watch what the blaugranes are serving up at present.

Eibar had only ever earned one point against Barca in 12 previous fixtures, and yet they were good value for the point they got at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Putting things into perspective, the entire town of Eibar could fit into Camp Nou and there would still be 60,000 empty seats.

It’s an astonishing result, frankly, and only heaps more pressure on Koeman whose job must be hanging by a thread now.

Football Espana also note that Barcelona have their worst points total for 17 years at this stage of the season, having dropped 20 points already.