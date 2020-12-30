‘League has slipped’ – These Liverpool fans react as side ‘bottled’ chances to win in draw against Newcastle

Some Liverpool fans are absolutely disgusted with the team’s performance after they ‘bottled’ plenty of chances to beat Newcastle in tonight’s Premier League tie which ended as a goalless draw.

The Reds dominated the ball with a massive 74% of possession, but for all that they only had three more total shots than their opponents – as well as only having two more shots on target than the Magpies.

It was a scrappy game that saw three of Jurgen Klopp’s men yellow carded. Overall, the side’s rare lack of clinical finishing cost them three points tonight – with all respect to Newcastle’s valiant effort.

The chance of the game fell to Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian somehow missed the back of the net from just a couple of yards out as he steered a free header in front of a gaping goal wide of the post.

Thiago Alcantara was one of few positives for the reigning Premier League champions on the night, the ace returned from injury in the 73rd minute and showed his playmaking quality with attacking intent.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the team’s performance:

Too many dropped points, my view, league has slipped. United will match us on points with their game in hand. Shocking against the worst teams in the league — ThiagoSZN (@6ThiagoSZN) December 30, 2020

Salah not even bothered trying — Mamar (@deuxcent35) December 30, 2020

We’ve just passed the ball side to side for 4 minutes of added time. Great stuff — Bobby (@drobertoC52) December 30, 2020

You would have thought they were happy with a point — JonnyBwitha123 (@KlippittyKlopp) December 30, 2020

When we said last week we wanted a better performance than West Brom we didn’t mean a clean sheet but no goals lads — Sachin Kumar (@sachdude1) December 30, 2020

Only have ourselves to blame. Had enough chances to win. Bottled them all. — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) December 30, 2020

Absolutely vile performance especially from the front 3. What a horrid way to end a year that’s been so brilliant for us. Wise up or face more embarrassment this season lads. Embarrassing. Shameful. — ????? (@LordDedoid) December 30, 2020

Shooting drills until Saturday — * (@Gini__inaBottle) December 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Can we build a statue?” – These Man United fans hail Steve Bruce as Newcastle hold Liverpool to a draw Video: Klopp can’t believe his eyes as Roberto Firmino misses gaping goal for Liverpool vs Newcastle with header Video: Elche equalise from the spot vs Real Madrid after Carvajal wrestles a player to the ground in front of the ref

Mohamed Salah also couldn’t hit the back of the net after a couple of fairly clear-cut chances, the Reds dominated but didn’t really look like they’d score unless it was for a stroke of luck due to their finishing.

With tonight’s share of the spoils following on from another frustrating draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Reds now just sit three points clear at the top of the table.

Heated rivals Manchester United could equal the Anfield outfit’s points tally if they were to win their game in hand – whenever that is played.

Fortunately, Liverpool have the best man in the world at the helm after two disappointing results in Jurgen Klopp, the German can no doubt rally the Reds to be ruthless once more.