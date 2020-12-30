Leeds have a chance of signing Serie A midfielder in January after his current club give him an ultimatum

It’s rare to see clubs willingly give up their best players in January, so it usually means you’ll need to pay through the nose to secure a target or you’ll need to look for out of favour players instead.

A report from Sportwitness has indicated that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to add to his squad next month, and Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar has emerged as a key target.

The 26 year old midfielder earned a move to Fiorentina after some impressive seasons with Bologna, while he appeared to be a key player last season where he played a part in every league game.

That hasn’t been the case this time round as he’s usually making his appearances from the bench, so it’s reached a point where reports in Italy have indicated that Pulgar has been told he only has five games to prove himself at the club.

Obviously that suggests that Leeds have a great chance of getting him because he’s out of favour in Florence, but it also sounds like they might have to wait until the end of the window for the move to happen.

He tends to play as a defensive midfielder but he also has the aggression and ability on the ball to suggest he could be a great fit in the Premier League, so it’s certainly a situation for Leeds to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.