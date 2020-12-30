Though it was only a slender single goal victory for Arsenal at Brighton and Hove Albion, the manner of the performance would surely have pleased manager, Mikel Arteta.

After weeks of not being able to get three points in the Premier League, the Gunners have secured two wins out of two over the festive period, and go into the new year with things looking brighter than they have for some time.

Much of that is to do with the emergence of youngsters Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

All three have come into the side and transformed the way in which Arsenal have been labouring in each game.

“The Arsenal fans have known about these guys… Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Saka – we’ve seen what he’s done,” former Gunners legend, Ian Wright said on Match of the Day, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“First half it wasn’t quite working but the bravery they showed, they continued to try and get into spaces, they continued to try and stretch Brighton.

“Second half it worked a lot better. Smith Rowe, his touch, his energy, the fitness. You’ve got them stretched.

“Saka was fantastic today when you looked at… he’s literally held the club up on his own for a little while with the creativity.

“People are talking about forwards not scoring, they weren’t getting the opportunities to score.

“Lacazette has come on for 29 seconds, look at the accuracy, the preciseness. That’s what can happen when you give the players the opportunities.

“Those three boys, those three youngsters have literally turned it around for the last two games for us.”

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool looking elsewhere for centre-back replacement after being priced out of the market by Serie A giants Video: MOTD studio erupts with laughter after Ian Wright is teased by Micah Richards over Arsenal star Jose Mourinho surprised Sergio Reguilon with another meat gift at Tottenham’s Christmas Day training session

With some big names not in the side, it will be interesting to see if Arteta is brave enough to not change a winning team or if he will revert to his tried and tested players in the hope that they too show some hunger and desire to propel Arsenal up the table.