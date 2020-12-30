The search for a sound centre-back replacement for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at Liverpool goes on.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to work miracles in keeping the Reds at the top of the Premier League table and competitive, despite the injury problems his side have had during the 2020/21 campaign.

It was thought that the Reds were going to make a January move for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, however, it would appear that the Serie A giants have priced the Premier League champions out of a move.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Mirror, the Italians want a whopping £54m in order to let him leave the club.

At this point, and particularly given that there could be another break in English football due to rising coronavirus cases, thus affecting club finances further, that sort of figure is out of reach.

Though it’s likely to come as a blow to Klopp, sporting director, Michael Edwards, always seems to come up with the goods, and he’ll surely have someone else in mind to be signed before the end of January.