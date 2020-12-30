Newcastle would need to agree free transfer to move £5m signing on in January

Not every transfer is going to work out, but it’s never a great look for any club if they spend a big fee on a player only to release him from his contract a few years later.

That could be the situation with Newcastle and DeAndre Yedlin after it was suggested they have an offer from Turkish giants Trabzonspor, but they would need to let him go for nothing:

? Turkish club ?? Trabzonspor have made an offer to ?? DeAndre Yedlin to sign the Newcastle defender on a free transfer, sources tell CBS Sports. They have offered him his terms. Trying to land him in Jan., though Newcastle would have to release him. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 29, 2020

It’s not like he’s completely useless to the club because he has started plenty of games over the past few years, but he does look like the kind of player who is completely reliant on his pace and he doesn’t have much else to offer.

It’s also worth noting that Goal reported at the time of his transfer that Newcastle had broken an American record to pay £5m to sign him from Spurs, so they would also need to give up on trying to recoup any of that fee.

It’s hard to think that he would be on a huge wage so it’s not even clear how much difference it would make to the club’s ability to sign players in January if he does move on, but it’s certainly one to follow in the window next month.