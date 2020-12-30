Mikel Arteta seems to have found a real diamond in youngster, Emile Smith Rowe.

The 20-year-old was in excellent form against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, and has arguably given the Spaniard a conundrum ahead of the Gunners next game against at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

After the game, Smith Rowe took to Instagram to celebrate the win, and one of his team-mates, Reiss Nelson, was quick to compare him with Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne, such was his impact at the AMEX Stadium.