Although nothing has yet been made official, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Paris Saint-Germain in the near future.

If the former Tottenham Hotspur manager does make his return to the game in the French capital, it’s likely that he will be given money to spend in the January transfer window, and then he can set to work by moulding his team straightaway.

Having had to work on a shoestring budget whilst in north London, he’ll be like a kid in a candy store at PSG with money no object.

The Sun suggest that Crystal Palace will be bracing themselves for a bid for Wilfried Zaha, given that Pochettino tried, and failed, to sign him whilst in charge at Spurs.

Although the Eagles are unlikely to want to lose their best paid player, if they’re able to get the right money for him it could represent a good deal for the club, and it would allow them to strengthen elsewhere.