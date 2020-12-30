Positive signs for Arsenal in hunt for star as he’s completely left out of his team’s matchday squad tonight

It’s always exciting when your team is linked with a big name player and all signs point towards a transfer, while the rumours will only intensify they’re completely left out of a matchday squad.

Real Madrid will take on Elche this evening without Isco in the squad, while it’s also worth noting that he’s not listed on any injury reports for the game either.

The plot thickens when you also consider that Marca had listed him as part of the squad that would travel for the game, and Isco is also much better than some of the players on the bench tonight.

This will absolutely interest Arsenal fans when you consider the rumours of Isco moving to London have become stronger in recent days, with The Metro confirming that the Gunners were looking to bring him in on loan.

One of the main issues could be convincing him to leave Spain as it sounds like Sevilla are also keen to bring him in, but it’s obvious that he’s destined to leave Real Madrid next month.

Arsenal need a creative midfielder in the team just now and it looks like Mesut Ozil isn’t going to get a chance to prove himself when the registration window opens again, so Isco would be a proven world class signing who could give them a huge lift for the second half of the season.