Seven Leicester City players who will leave in the summer if new deals can’t be agreed

You have to expect that most teams will look to reduce their squad numbers for next season if finances continue to suffer, but it does leave them in a tough position when it comes to players with expiring contracts.

Ideally they will want to wait until the summer to properly assess the situation and decide who deserved a new deal, but they run the risk of other teams agreeing terms with them for a free transfer in the summer.

A report from the Leicester Mercury has looked at seven Leicester City players who will need a new deal to stay at the club next season, but there will be some tough decisions to make with veteran players.

Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs and Wes Morgan have all been key players in recent years but they are getting towards the end of their careers, with the report suggesting that Evans is the only one who looks likely to get a new contract just now.

Fringe players Demarai Gray, Islam Slimani and Eldin Jakupovic look like prime contenders to move on when you consider they aren’t in the first team picture, although the keeper could still get a new deal if Rodgers wants a third senior keeper next year.

Cengiz Under completes the list and he is a different case when you consider that he’s on loan so keeping him on would involve paying a fee of around £22m to Roma according to the report, but he’s yet to play a regular role in the team so that also looks unlikely.

It will feel like the end of an era if players like Morgan and Fuchs end up leaving, but you have to think that performances between now and the end of the season will determine who gets offered a new deal.