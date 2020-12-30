“You’d assume he was just terrible at finishing” – Premier League legend wades in as £45M Chelsea signing struggles

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has given his take on Timo Werner’s struggles at Chelsea while writing in his column for The Athletic.

Werner signed for Chelsea over the summer after the Blues activated the release clause in his contract. Sky Sports reported that to be in the region of £45M, a pretty penny, but a small price to pay if he was going to deliver the goods.

Unfortunately for Werner, and Chelsea as a collective, he has been unable to produce his best performance level in recent weeks. The German looks completely devoid of confidence and is on his longest run without a goal since he established himself as one of the world’s finest marksmen.

Shearer, a man who knows better than anyone else how to score goals in the Premier League, has given his view of the situation in the act of penning his latest column for The Athletic:

“Having sat and squirmed through every one of his missed chances for Chelsea, I know precisely what Timo Werner will be going through. First thing in the morning, middle of the day, last thing at night, the same thought will be jabbing at his brain: “Where is my next goal coming from?”

“He’ll be praying for one to go in off his arse, for that little fluke, anything to have that feeling again. When you lose it, nothing is worse.”

“In those 11 games in all competitions since his last goal, you can see Werner’s desperation fester and grow to the point where if you’d been watching him play for the first time recently you’d assume he was just terrible at finishing.”

“His record for Germany and RB Leipzig tells you otherwise, but we’re talking about a player whose confidence is zero — it’s shattered and battered — and he’s got no belief in his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Werner has already proven himself able of scoring in the Premier League. There was no Fernando Torres-esque barren run.

However, he needs to get his shooting boots on soon, or he could find himself in that bracket with a fair few other Chelsea strikers who arrived with big expectations and failed to deliver.