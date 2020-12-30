Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals whether he believes Manchester United are in the title race

Manchester United moved to within two points of leaders Liverpool with a win over Wolves last night, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears keen to distance them from the title race.

Solskjaer won the Premier League title as a player, but all due respect, has never previously looked capable of delivering it as manager of Man United.

All thing’s considered, it’s a surprise that Solskjaer has made it this far without dismissal. United have endured more than just the one wobble with him at the helm.

However, United’s decision to keep the faith in him is now paying off, with the Red Devils asserting their title credentials with a late win over Wolves last night.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer revealed that he is thinking little of the fact that United are now just two points shy of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

He believes that it’s too early to consider United to be in the title race. He’s quoted by the Independent saying:

“There’s no title race after 15 games. You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first 10 games, of course you can.”

“But play another 15, get to 30 and then maybe we can start talking about a title race, when you get to March or April, when we have at least played more than half a season.”

While he appears keen to avoid piling the pressure on his players, we all know that United are right in the title hunt.

Whether they have enough to overthrow rivals Liverpool remains to be seen.