Have Chelsea recruited their next Fernando Torres – we take a look at the stats

Is Chelsea striker Timo Werner the new Fernando Torres? That’s the question that we’re asking today.

We all know the story with Torres. Once arguably the best striker on the planet, Chelsea smashed the British transfer record by forking out £50M (as per BBC Sport) to sign him. Despite showing sporadic signs that the player of old was still within him, he never returned to being the player he once was.

Ever since, Chelsea fans have been concerned that big-name striker arrivals could follow Nando’s example – I know, I’m one of them. With Timo Werner now struggling to find the back of the net, and Sky Sports reporting at the time that we forked out £45M on him, you can be forgiven for asking questions.

To accurately judge whether Werner is on course to become the latest disappointment, or Chelsea fans’ concerns are misplaced, we have compiled the Premier League stats of several big-name strikers who arrived at Stamford Bridge and failed to meet expectations – and here’s how Werner measures up to them over their opening 16 games.

Timo Werner: P: 16, G: 4

Fernando Torres: P: 16, G: 1

Andriy Shevchenko: P: 16, G: 3

Claudio Pizarro: P: 16, G: 1

Radamel Falcao: P: 10*, G:1

Alvaro Morata: P: 16, G: 9

*Falcao only made 10 Premier League appearances for Chelsea – thankfully.

Werner actually has the second most goals during that period, behind only Alvaro Morata, who started fast before tailing off. The German would no doubt rather do the opposite.

Even though he’s on a barren run at current, Werner does have eight goals in all competitions, which is more than can be said for most strikers in the league – and he’s been playing out wide.

Chelsea fans ought to be confident that Werner will rediscover the potent goal-scoring touch that he showcased against Southampton. He’s not the next Torres, or rather the stats don’t suggest so.