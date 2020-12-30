Menu

These Spurs fans want Fulham ‘fined’ and ‘3 points’ awarded after Covid-19 outbreak sees Premier League tie postponed

Fulham FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters have demanded that the Premier League award Jose Mourinho’s side three points after tonight’s tie against Fulham was postponed due to a Covid-19.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold first broke news of the fixture’s cancellation just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, this comes after the Athletic reported that Fulham suffered an outbreak within their squad.

Gold also tweeted later on Tuesday afternoon that Spurs have been left very ‘unhappy’ by the handling of this situation, with the tie cancelled just three-and-a-half-hours before kick-off was scheduled.

That was just when Gold and the Athletic initially reported the news, official statements from the top-flight and both clubs came some time after.

Here’s what some Spurs supporters have made of the ordeal:

It seems despicable that some Spurs fans have disregarded the severity of this moment and have called for Fulham to be fined and also their side to be awarded the three points.

Regardless of how the outbreak occurred, the initial thoughts of all football supporters – and everyone involved with the game – should be for the good health and recovery from anyone affected – not the ordeal being used as a literal moment to point score.

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. KevMeist says:
    December 30, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    I’ve been a Spurs fan since the mid 50s, but fining Fulham for COVID related issues is a really stupid idea.

    Reply
  2. George Kenton says:
    December 30, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    I think the spurs fans should stop thinking they are a big club you just make up the numbers

    Reply

