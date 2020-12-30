These Spurs fans want Fulham ‘fined’ and ‘3 points’ awarded after Covid-19 outbreak sees Premier League tie postponed

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters have demanded that the Premier League award Jose Mourinho’s side three points after tonight’s tie against Fulham was postponed due to a Covid-19.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold first broke news of the fixture’s cancellation just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, this comes after the Athletic reported that Fulham suffered an outbreak within their squad.

Gold also tweeted later on Tuesday afternoon that Spurs have been left very ‘unhappy’ by the handling of this situation, with the tie cancelled just three-and-a-half-hours before kick-off was scheduled.

That was just when Gold and the Athletic initially reported the news, official statements from the top-flight and both clubs came some time after.

Spurs very unhappy about late nature of the decision over tonight’s postponement and a lack of clarity for much of the past 24 hours. Tottenham were ready to travel to the stadium to play and it’s understood the club are unhappy at a lack of communication with them from Fulham. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) December 30, 2020

Here’s what some Spurs supporters have made of the ordeal:

We should be awarded the points. As should Everton if a break in covid guidelines is found — JaiP (@JaiP72) December 30, 2020

So fulham waits till game day to postpone. Give @SpursOfficial the three points and Harry Kane 3 goals — E (@SupremeThfc) December 30, 2020

Fulham should forfeit the points. 3 hours before kickoff FOOLS.?? — Michael (@Michael50988076) December 30, 2020

i agree with the game being called off – just saying we should of been rewarded the points as Fulham had enough time to cancell the game.

not 3 hrs before kick off ?? — Jon (@MIGHTYSPURZ) December 30, 2020

If @SpursOfficial v @FulhamFC has been postponed at Fulham’s request, despite them having enough players to field a team, surely the @premierleague needs to award Spurs the 3 points?!! — Jay Dee (@Wobbly_Desk) December 30, 2020

A 3-0 win and 3 points should be awarded for the late postponement, and financial costs met by Fulham, harsh but fair, and wish them speedy recovery — Jonathan Burns (@jrburns9) December 30, 2020

Fulham should be fined as applicable and Spurs get the 3 Points ?

The Premier League should NOT have to make any acceptions Alasdair. The way this is going the whole League will have to be cancelled and continued after the virus has been curtailed. https://t.co/uAEd6CsK04 — Russell Lane (@russell11068021) December 30, 2020

It seems despicable that some Spurs fans have disregarded the severity of this moment and have called for Fulham to be fined and also their side to be awarded the three points.

Regardless of how the outbreak occurred, the initial thoughts of all football supporters – and everyone involved with the game – should be for the good health and recovery from anyone affected – not the ordeal being used as a literal moment to point score.