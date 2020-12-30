Video: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka looks like Bambi on ice as Brighton ace drops Gunner with tidy skills

In the 36th minute of Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Brighton, Granit Xhaka couldn’t help but find himself in an embarrassing position – just days after inflicting such shame on rivals Chelsea with a free-kick goal.
With the ball bobbling around just inside Arsenal’s half, Xhaka held off central midfielder counterpart Davy Propper in an attempt to control the ball under pressure.
Xhaka couldn’t muster up a touch and the ball was expertly controlled by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who knocked the ball up with his knee to create some space from the Gunners star before dropping him to the floor with a silky turn.
Xhaka was left on all fours whilst Jahanbakhsh was free to charge forward.
This clip of Mikel Arteta’s trusted midfielder wouldn’t look out of place alongside the famed Bambi on ice segments.
Xhaka played the entire 90 minutes as the north London outfit pulled off a victory, whilst Propper and Jahanbakhsh were both substituted by Graham Potter. So the Swiss ace can have the last laugh.